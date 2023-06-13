A Collaboration of Compassion, Commitment, and Change

To highlight a critical issue pertaining to the health, hygiene, and well-being of women and girls, Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) 2023 witnessed a remarkable celebration in Balochistan, organized by the Menstrual Hygiene Management Working Group (MHMWG). In collaboration with esteemed organizations such as Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Water Aid, Islamic Relief, UNICEF, and other members of MHMWG, the event aimed to raise awareness and advocate for menstrual hygiene rights in the province. Held on May 29 at a local hotel in Quetta, this momentous occasion brought together an array of stakeholders, fostering a collective commitment towards transforming society's perception of menstrual health.

Promoting Knowledge Sharing and Empowerment:

The primary objective of the event was to promote knowledge sharing and learning from successful interventions focused on menstrual hygiene management (MHM) in Balochistan. Participants included representatives from the government, international and national development organizations, civil society, human rights activists, journalists, students, and youth, all unified in their dedication to advocating for women and girls. It is worth mentioning here that the MHM is still considered a taboo subject, especially in conservative societies and thus, the ‘culture of silence’ causes tremendous risk to the physical, and psychological health of menstruating women & girls.

Addressing the Urgency

During the event, speakers highlighted the critical need to raise awareness about MHM and called for collaboration among stakeholders from the public, private, and development sectors. The experts emphasized the importance of involving key figures such as teachers, students from religious seminaries, lady health visitors, and leaders from civil society organizations (CSOs) to promote MHM awareness throughout society. Although progress has been made in discussing women's health and hygiene, the speakers stressed the continued necessity for mass awareness campaigns, particularly through media engagement, to revolutionize societal mindsets. Additionally, ensuring the sustainability of the MHM Secretariat in Quetta was emphasized, with partner organizations pledging their support.

Prioritizing Girls' Friendly Schools

One of the notable strategies discussed during the ceremony was the importance of establishing girls' friendly schools as a powerful means of addressing MHM challenges. Representatives from MHMWG member organizations reassured the audience that their efforts to reach diverse segments of society would persist. They underscored the significance of a joint strategy involving all relevant sectors, particularly education and health, to guarantee universal access to MHM services and products for every woman and girl.

Engaging Diverse Perspectives

The event featured a panel discussion comprising parliamentarians, health professionals, and media experts who delved into various aspects of MHM-related issues. They emphasized the need for broad-based engagement to effectively respond to the challenges at hand. By bringing together diverse perspectives, the event aimed to foster a comprehensive understanding of the complex social dynamics surrounding menstrual hygiene.

Recognizing and Celebrating Achievements

During the ceremony, the results of engaging activities, including an essay writing competition and a short video competition among students from different schools, were announced. These creative initiatives showcased the talent and enthusiasm of young minds in raising awareness about MHM. A representative from GIZ provided a comprehensive overview of MHM at various levels and reassured the participants of her organization's ongoing support for civil society organizations in empowering women and girls.

Conclusion

The Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023 celebrations in Balochistan stand as a testament to the power of collaboration, compassion, and commitment. By uniting stakeholders from various sectors, this event successfully advocated for menstrual hygiene rights, promoted knowledge sharing, and emphasized the urgency of raising awareness about MHM. It is through concerted efforts that Balochistan is inching closer to a society that champions the rights and well-being of women and girls. As the celebrations concluded, a renewed sense of dedication and determination filled the air, igniting hope for a future where menstrual hygiene is universally recognized, respected, and supported.