Special Olympics World Games: Pak contingent arrive in Berlin

BERLIN – Pakistan contingent comprising athletes and officials have arrived in Berlin to participate in the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25. Officials of the World Games Organizing Committee welcomed the Pakistani contingent and officials at the airport.
Seven thousand athletes from 190 countries along with their unified partners participated in the World Games. As many as 36 different sports competitions will be held in the mega event. Special Olympic Pakistan athletes are participating in eleven sports. The National squad will feature in Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Bocci, Cycling, Futsal, Hockey, Powerlifting, Swimming, Tennis and Table Tennis.
Before leaving Germany, the special athlete of the national team, Abdul Haq, said that representing Pakistan is "a matter of honour for us."
"We are very enthusiastic and dedicated to the national spirit for the mega event and inshallah the nation will be given a good news of a good result."
Athlete Simran said that he is carrying the spirit of victory for Pakistan. Mohammad Bangash said that Pakistani athletes are very talented and eager to learn. The athletes have trained hard for the championship.
Head of delegation of the national team and chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani said that our athletes have made extensive preparations for the World Games.
The athletes will try their best to reach the victory stand by showing their hundred percent performance.
Ronak Lakhani further said that the best teams of the world are taking part in the Games, but we also have good preparation. We hope that the young players will do their best to get medals for the country. All abilities will be utilized to win laurels for the country, Ronak Lakhani concluded.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
