Search

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Pak contingent arrive in Berlin

Web Desk 06:47 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Special Olympics World Games: Pak contingent arrive in Berlin

BERLIN – Pakistan contingent comprising athletes and officials have arrived in Berlin to participate in the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25. Officials of the World Games Organizing Committee welcomed the Pakistani contingent and officials at the airport. 

Seven thousand athletes from 190 countries along with their unified partners participated in the World Games.  As many as 36 different sports competitions will be held in the mega event. Special Olympic Pakistan athletes are participating in eleven sports. The National squad will feature in Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Bocci, Cycling, Futsal, Hockey, Powerlifting, Swimming, Tennis and Table Tennis. 

Before leaving Germany, the special athlete of the national team, Abdul Haq, said that representing Pakistan is "a matter of honour for us."

"We are very enthusiastic and dedicated to the national spirit for the mega event and inshallah the nation will be given a good news of a good result."

Athlete Simran said that he is carrying the spirit of victory for Pakistan. Mohammad Bangash said that Pakistani athletes are very talented and eager to learn. The athletes have trained hard for the championship. 

Head of delegation of the national team and chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani said that our athletes have made extensive preparations for the World Games. 

The athletes will try their best to reach the victory stand by showing their hundred percent performance. 

Ronak Lakhani further said that the best teams of the world are taking part in the Games, but we also have good preparation. We hope that the young players will do their best to get medals for the country. All abilities will be utilized to win laurels for the country, Ronak Lakhani concluded.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Shaheen Afridi to skip bilateral Test series against Sri Lanka ahead of ODI World Cup

01:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 – Schedule, Squads, and matches

09:49 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Pakistan won't play World Cup matches in India's Ahmedabad, Sethi tells ICC

11:56 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

ICC announces teams for World Test Championship 2023

09:30 PM | 30 May, 2023

Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal at National Games

11:23 PM | 27 May, 2023

How much prize money Pakistan will receive for ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle?

03:35 PM | 26 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SBP Junior Tennis Championship 2023 commences today

07:47 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 13 June, 2023

09:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 13 June 2023 ] : Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold price per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: