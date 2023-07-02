Indian Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal to shoot next film in Lahore

Indians and Pakistanis may be divided by borders but are united by their love for culturally diverse and rich cities that were once part of their geography.

After many actors and singers ventured into the opposite entertainment industries across boundaries, Indian Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal is ready to visit the city of Lahore for a special reason.

In a guest appearance on a local television show, the Carry On Jatta famed actor revealed that he will definitely visit Lahore to shoot some scenes for his upcoming film project titled, Jinny Lahore Ni Vekheya.

Social media users gave an overwhelmingly positive response to Grewal's venture.

On the work front, Grewal will next be see in his latest offerings including Carry On Jatta 3, Maujan Hi Maujan, Jatt Nuu Chudail, Warning 2, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, Manje Bistre 3, and Widow Colony.