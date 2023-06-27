Pre-monsoon rains spell to continue in Pakistan till June 30, predicts Met Office

KARACHI – The Met Office has predicted that pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorm are expected to continue in various parts of the country till June 30.

In a fresh alert on Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said rains are expected to lash Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan today (June 27).

It said rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from 24th (night) to 30th June with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on 27th/28th June, it said.

The Met Office warned that heavy rain fall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on June 27, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan.

A day earlier, the capital city of Punjab experienced record-breaking torrential rainfall at the onset of the monsoon season.

The Lakshmi Chowk received an unprecedented 256 mm of rain followed by airport with 255mm.