OIC demands urgent action to avert desecration of Holy Quran

JEDDAH – During an emergency meeting held on Sunday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) highlighted the immediate necessity for collective action to prevent the desecration of the Holy Quran, which holds deep significance for Muslims worldwide.
The urgency for unity arises from a distressing incident that took place in Sweden, where the sacred book was set on fire during a protest. This incident sparked widespread anger and apprehension within the global Muslim community.
The OIC, consisting of nations with Muslim-majority populations, issued a statement following an extraordinary gathering held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to address the occurrence that transpired on Wednesday.
Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, underscored the significance of reminding the international community about the obligation to abide by international law, which explicitly forbids the promotion of religious hatred.
The incident involved an individual tearing apart and burning the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque on the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Azha holidays. This action has caused considerable outrage, particularly within Turkey, an OIC member, as Sweden seeks Turkey’s support for its admission into the Nato military alliance.
Although the Swedish authorities had granted permission for the protest, the individual responsible for the burning has been subsequently charged with inciting agitation against an ethnic or national group. This event has prompted significant protests outside the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and has garnered condemnation from the United States and various organizations.
Considering a previous incident in late January, where a Danish far-right politician burned a copy of the Holy Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Turkey had already suspended talks regarding Sweden’s Nato application. This recent incident in Sweden has further strained the relationship between the two countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 02, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,450
