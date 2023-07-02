OIC demands urgent action to avert desecration of Holy Quran

JEDDAH – During an emergency meeting held on Sunday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) highlighted the immediate necessity for collective action to prevent the desecration of the Holy Quran, which holds deep significance for Muslims worldwide.

The urgency for unity arises from a distressing incident that took place in Sweden, where the sacred book was set on fire during a protest. This incident sparked widespread anger and apprehension within the global Muslim community.

The OIC, consisting of nations with Muslim-majority populations, issued a statement following an extraordinary gathering held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to address the occurrence that transpired on Wednesday.

Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, underscored the significance of reminding the international community about the obligation to abide by international law, which explicitly forbids the promotion of religious hatred.

The incident involved an individual tearing apart and burning the Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque on the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Azha holidays. This action has caused considerable outrage, particularly within Turkey, an OIC member, as Sweden seeks Turkey’s support for its admission into the Nato military alliance.

Although the Swedish authorities had granted permission for the protest, the individual responsible for the burning has been subsequently charged with inciting agitation against an ethnic or national group. This event has prompted significant protests outside the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and has garnered condemnation from the United States and various organizations.

Considering a previous incident in late January, where a Danish far-right politician burned a copy of the Holy Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Turkey had already suspended talks regarding Sweden’s Nato application. This recent incident in Sweden has further strained the relationship between the two countries.