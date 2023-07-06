Ramiz Raja announces return to commentary box ahead of PAK-SL Test series

KARACHI – Former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has announced his return to commentary box as he would appear in upcoming Test series between home side and Sri Lanka later this month.
The former cricketer took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating: “’Camera”, ‘Sound’ and ‘Action!’ Back in the comm box for Pak SL series”.
Raja had quit the commentary after assuming charge as chairman of the cricket board. Now, his fans have expressed best wishes after his announcement.
Pakistan will return to Galle – where they recorded the highest-ever chase for the venue last year – for the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month. The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on 16 July and the two teams will then travel to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from 24 till 28 July.
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023
