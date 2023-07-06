Alert issued for floods in Punjab rivers between July 8-10

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued an alert for floods as monsoon spell gripped the province.
It said “deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, widespread Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi & Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum”.
The PMDA said due to these meteorological conditions, “Very High to Exceptionally High level flooding is expected in River Chenab”.
It added that flood situation in Rivers Ravi and Sutlej will depend upon releases from India. “High to very High level flood is expected in the Nulla's of Rivers Ravi and Chenab."
It has asked the authorities to take necessary precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward situation. “It is further requested that please issue necessary instructions/directions to field formations/quarters concerned to remain vigilant during the said period,” reads the alert.
At least four people have lost their lives while over dozen suffered injuries in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in provincial capital as torrential rains lashes the metropolis for second day.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
