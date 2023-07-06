Alert issued for floods in Punjab rivers between July 8-10

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued an alert for floods as monsoon spell gripped the province.

It said “deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, widespread Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi & Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum”.

The PMDA said due to these meteorological conditions, “Very High to Exceptionally High level flooding is expected in River Chenab”.

It added that flood situation in Rivers Ravi and Sutlej will depend upon releases from India. “High to very High level flood is expected in the Nulla's of Rivers Ravi and Chenab."

It has asked the authorities to take necessary precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward situation. “It is further requested that please issue necessary instructions/directions to field formations/quarters concerned to remain vigilant during the said period,” reads the alert.

At least four people have lost their lives while over dozen suffered injuries in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in provincial capital as torrential rains lashes the metropolis for second day.