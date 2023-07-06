Search

Pakistan

Alert issued for floods in Punjab rivers between July 8-10

03:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Alert issued for floods in Punjab rivers between July 8-10
Source: Social media

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued an alert for floods as monsoon spell gripped the province. 

It said “deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, widespread Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi & Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum”. 

The PMDA said due to these meteorological conditions, “Very High to Exceptionally High level flooding is expected in River Chenab”. 

It added that flood situation in Rivers Ravi and Sutlej will depend upon releases from India. “High to very High level flood is expected in the Nulla's of Rivers Ravi and Chenab." 

It has asked the authorities to take necessary precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward situation. “It is further requested that please issue necessary instructions/directions to field formations/quarters concerned to remain vigilant during the said period,” reads the alert.

At least four people have lost their lives while over dozen suffered injuries in separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in provincial capital as torrential rains lashes the metropolis for second day.

Pre-monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab

Pakistan

Suzuki Wagon R latest price in July 2023 in Pakistan

06:26 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Urban flooding hits Lahore as monsoon rains lash parts of Punjab

09:42 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan announces countrywide protests on July 7 against Islamophobic Quran desecration act

09:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Suzuki Alto latest prices in July 2023 in Pakistan 

04:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Naegleria alert: First patient suffering from brain-eating amoeba passes away in Lahore

09:51 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Weather update: NDMA issues urban flooding alert as Pakistan braces for monsoon rains

10:36 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement ahead of ODI ...

04:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: