Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz takes charge as interim Punjab sports minister

LAHORE – Former Pakistani skipper Wahab Riaz has assumed charge as caretaker provincial sports minister.

Known for toe-crushing Yorkers, the ace bowler took the charge nearly two months after he was named as sports minister of the country’s most populated region, Punjab, by caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The father of two could not assume the charge in January as he was playing in the Bangladesh Premier League at that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wahab Riaz #47 (@wahabviki)

The new sports minister of Punjab also held a meeting with Olympian Arshad Nadeem at his office and discussed matters related to sports development.

“Will definitely look into the problems he highlighted and find solutions for the betterment of sports facilities and athletes across all sports,” Wahab Riaz wrote on Instagram.