Pakistan decides to form special task force to tackle anti-army campaigns

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has decided to form a special task force to investigate campaigns launched against Pakistan Army on social media.

Reports said the special force will include officers from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The development comes as various trends were run against officers of the Pakistan Army on Twitter amid widening political polarisation in the country.

Reports said eight TikTok accounts, 44 Twitter accounts and more than 50 Facebook accounts have been identified for running anti army propaganda on social media.

The special task force will be supported by police and law enforcement agencies. It will also give recommendations to tackle such campaign on social media.