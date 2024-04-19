14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

QUETTA – The swearing-in ceremony for the Balochistan cabinet took place in Quetta on Friday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to 14 ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, members of the assembly, and senior officials.

Ali Madad Jatak, Bakht Kakar, Sadiq Umrani, Zahoor Buledi, Faisal Jamali, and Sarfraz Chakar Domki from the Pakistan People's Party took the oath.

From the PML-N, Abdul Rahman Khetran, Saleem Khosa, Asim Kurd Gillo, Raheela Hameed, Shoaib Nausherwani, and Noor Muhammad Dummar, along with Tariq Magsi and Zia Lango from the Balochistan Awami Party, also took the oath.