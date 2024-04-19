Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

Web Desk
01:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

QUETTA – The swearing-in ceremony for the Balochistan cabinet took place in Quetta on Friday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to 14 ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, members of the assembly, and senior officials.

Ali Madad Jatak, Bakht Kakar, Sadiq Umrani, Zahoor Buledi, Faisal Jamali, and Sarfraz Chakar Domki from the Pakistan People's Party took the oath.

From the PML-N, Abdul Rahman Khetran, Saleem Khosa, Asim Kurd Gillo, Raheela Hameed, Shoaib Nausherwani, and Noor Muhammad Dummar, along with Tariq Magsi and Zia Lango from the Balochistan Awami Party, also took the oath.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:48 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

01:12 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Man held for setting wife on fire

11:55 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to bolster cooperation in defence ...

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

08:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

17th annual conference on Management of Pakistan Economy commences at ...

08:20 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Govt increases BISP payment from Rs9,000 to Rs10,500

Pakistan

10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

03:22 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students ...

07:05 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Woman invites lover to home to cut off his penis in Punjab’s Mandi ...

11:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan calls on Gen Asim Munir ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: