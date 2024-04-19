14-member Balochistan cabinet takes oath

QUETTA – The swearing-in ceremony for the Balochistan cabinet took place in Quetta on Friday.
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to 14 ministers.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, members of the assembly, and senior officials.
Ali Madad Jatak, Bakht Kakar, Sadiq Umrani, Zahoor Buledi, Faisal Jamali, and Sarfraz Chakar Domki from the Pakistan People's Party took the oath.
From the PML-N, Abdul Rahman Khetran, Saleem Khosa, Asim Kurd Gillo, Raheela Hameed, Shoaib Nausherwani, and Noor Muhammad Dummar, along with Tariq Magsi and Zia Lango from the Balochistan Awami Party, also took the oath.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
