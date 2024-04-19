Indians to travel visa-free to another country: Details inside

NEW DELHI - A class of Indian citizens can now travel visa-free to Saint Lucia as an agreement has been signed in this regard.
The countries inked the agreement on Wednesday under which holders of Diplomatic and Official passports would take the benefit to travel visa-free.
The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the non-resident High Commissioner of India to Saint Lucia, H.E. Dr Shankar Balachandran and implies that the two countries are cementing ties; the ceremony was attended by top officials of Saint Lucia.
The exemption would lead to reduced costs and waiting times for diplomatic and official passport holders traveling to India.
Authorities say that the new visa-waiver agreement will also benefit public servants who win ITEC scholarships to study in India.
It bears mentioning that the applications for e-visas by holders of ordinary passports for Saint Lucians traveling to India are typically processed and approved within 72 hours.
On the other hand, the processing time for getting the official visa for Saint Lucian citizens holding Diplomatic and Official passports traveling to India took up to thirty (30) days as they were required to mail the documents through courier service to India's Embassy in Paramaribo.
It is to be highlighted that visa liberties are being offered by countries across the world to boost tourism to make up for the financial loss incurred during the pandemic.
One of the most notable countries easing visa requirements for tourists is Thailand though China is also opening up to the outside world.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.