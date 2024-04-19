Search

Immigration

02:13 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
Indians to travel visa-free to another country: Details inside

NEW DELHI - A class of Indian citizens can now travel visa-free to Saint Lucia as an agreement has been signed in this regard. 

The countries inked the agreement on Wednesday under which holders of Diplomatic and Official passports would take the benefit to travel visa-free.

The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the non-resident High Commissioner of India to Saint Lucia, H.E. Dr Shankar Balachandran and implies that the two countries are cementing ties; the ceremony was attended by top officials of Saint Lucia. 

The exemption would lead to reduced costs and waiting times for diplomatic and official passport holders traveling to India.

Authorities say that the new visa-waiver agreement will also benefit public servants who win ITEC scholarships to study in India.

It bears mentioning that the applications for e-visas by holders of ordinary passports for Saint Lucians traveling to India are typically processed and approved within 72 hours.

On the other hand, the processing time for getting the official visa for Saint Lucian citizens holding Diplomatic and Official passports traveling to India took up to thirty (30) days as they were required to mail the documents through courier service to India's Embassy in Paramaribo.

It is to be highlighted that visa liberties are being offered by countries across the world to boost tourism to make up for the financial loss incurred during the pandemic. 

One of the most notable countries easing visa requirements for tourists is Thailand though China is also opening up to the outside world.

