Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance and here's why

Web Desk
05:44 PM | 24 May, 2024
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance and here's why

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has suspended the issuance of Umrah visas as the kingdom gears up to finalize arrangements for the annual Hajj season.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia confirmed the decision through the social media platform, X on Friday; the visa issuance would remain suspended from May 23 until June 21.

The ministry has also announced that all categories of tourist visa holders are banned from entering Makkah during this period in order to facilitate pilgrims who are landing in the kingdom.

The government has already announced that only Hajj visa holders are allowed to perform the Hajj, warning the violators about the strict punishment. 

Saudi Arabia introduced the Nusuk application to allow those planning to perform Umrah to obtain permits to enter the Two Holy Mosques easily and comfortably.

The Ministry of Interior, Saudi Arabia has recently unveiled strict measures against violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors, who attempt to enter Makkah without a valid Hajj permit. 

As per the announcement, fines of SR10,000 will be imposed on offenders caught between Dhul Qada 25 and Dhul Hijjah 14th. These penalties extend to various locations, encompassing the holy city of Makkah, the Central Haram Area, and key pilgrimage sites such as Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

The ministry has underscored its commitment to enforcing these regulations, signaling a zero-tolerance policy towards non-compliance. Interestingly, repeat offenders will also face escalated fines of up to SR100,000, coupled with deportation for expatriates and bans on re-entry. 

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia would be welcoming over 2 million pilgrims from across the world for which the kingdom has made arrangements.

The government has also confirmed that pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia would be displaying special tags that would help the authorities find illegal pilgrims.

As the Hajj season begins shortly, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched a tag to be displayed by legal pilgrims to access holy sites during the pilgrimage.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana -  and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have defined the Nusuk Card as an official printed card aimed to filter legal pilgrims at the holy places from others. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

05:44 PM | 24 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visa issuance and here's why

05:56 PM | 23 May, 2024

PIA offers 20% discount to Pakistani students flying to China for ...

05:07 PM | 23 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans visit visa holders from entering Makkah amid Hajj ...

11:14 AM | 23 May, 2024

South Africa launches visa for digital nomads: Details inside

10:48 AM | 23 May, 2024

How to apply for Sri Lanka e-Visa? Here's latest procedure

10:17 AM | 23 May, 2024

Immigration numbers nosedive as UK's strict immigration laws come ...

Immigration

08:53 PM | 22 May, 2024

Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

08:35 PM | 21 May, 2024

Germany to issue long term visas for Pakistan but for this community

12:21 PM | 22 May, 2024

Turkey grants visa-free access to another country

08:12 PM | 22 May, 2024

UK amends EU settlement Scheme and here are the changes

08:34 PM | 22 May, 2024

Extreme turbulence leaves one dead, dozens injured mid air: Details ...

08:48 PM | 22 May, 2024

US' controversial immigration law gets challenged by Department of ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:52 PM | 24 May, 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Rs1,754bn budget surplus for 2024-45

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: