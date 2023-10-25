Babar Azam remains world's No1 ODI batter in latest ICC rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retained his top position in the MRF Tyres ODI Batting Rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.
However, his lead has been reduced to just six rating points as India's Shubman Gill and a host of stars in stunning form at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup close in on the Pakistan skipper.
Babar holds a total of 829 rating points despite having amassed 157 runs from five innings so far at the Cricket World Cup, with his most recent effort a fighting 74 in a losing side against Afghanistan in Chennai.
Gill has 95 runs from just three matches for India, with the right-hander improving to 823 rating points on the back of his standout innings of 53 against Bangladesh in Pune.
Besides Gill, in-form South African Quinton de Kock within striking distance is standing at third place on the rankings for ODI batters following a superb start to the World Cup that has seen him score three magnificent centuries.
Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood maintains a narrow lead at the top of the ODI bowler rankings, but the challengers are lining up to overtake him with India quick Mohammed Siraj (up one place to second) his nearest rival after picking up six wickets from five appearances at the World Cup.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.