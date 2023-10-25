Babar Azam remains world's No1 ODI batter in latest ICC rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retained his top position in the MRF Tyres ODI Batting Rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

However, his lead has been reduced to just six rating points as India's Shubman Gill and a host of stars in stunning form at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup close in on the Pakistan skipper.

Babar holds a total of 829 rating points despite having amassed 157 runs from five innings so far at the Cricket World Cup, with his most recent effort a fighting 74 in a losing side against Afghanistan in Chennai.

Gill has 95 runs from just three matches for India, with the right-hander improving to 823 rating points on the back of his standout innings of 53 against Bangladesh in Pune.

Besides Gill, in-form South African Quinton de Kock within striking distance is standing at third place on the rankings for ODI batters following a superb start to the World Cup that has seen him score three magnificent centuries.

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood maintains a narrow lead at the top of the ODI bowler rankings, but the challengers are lining up to overtake him with India quick Mohammed Siraj (up one place to second) his nearest rival after picking up six wickets from five appearances at the World Cup.