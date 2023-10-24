World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam gifts his bat to Afghanistan batsman

CHENNAI – In a touching display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, presented his cricket bat to Afghanistan’s opening batsman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, following Afghanistan’s historic victory over Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup in India.

Afghanistan secured their second unexpected win in the World Cup and, notably, their first-ever victory over Pakistan in 50-over cricket. Gurbaz played a pivotal role in this historic triumph, impressively scoring 65 runs off 53 balls, setting the stage for Afghanistan to chase down a target of 283 runs.

Despite being on the losing side, Babar Azam exemplified the true spirit of cricket by gifting his cricket bat to Gurbaz as a token of respect and camaraderie.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared this heartwarming moment, emphasizing, “A gift from Babar Azam. The spirit of cricket is alive and well.”

With a dazzling all-around performance on a challenging Chennai pitch, Afghanistan clinched a resounding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan. The opening duo of Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, supported by Rahmat Shah at No 3, were standout performers with the bat, leading Afghanistan to an unforgettable win.