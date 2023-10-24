Afghan artists challenge expulsion from Pakistan amid crackdown on illegal immigrants

PESHAWAR – A group of Afghan artists has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), challenging a decision of the Pakistani government to expel the undocumented Afghan nationals.

Earlier this month, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed that the government had decided to force out all foreign nationals, including Afghans, illegally residing in the country.

All those living unlawfully in the country will have to leave Pakistan till November 1, the minister had said during a press.

A total of 64,795 illegal Afghan nationals have so far been repatriated to their country with seven days left for the undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The Afghan artist argued in their petition that the Pakistan government had signed an agreement with the UNHCR in 2003 under which Pakistan cannot forcibly evict Afghan refugees from the country.

The petition stated that the government of Afghanistan is also a signatory of this agreement. It also cited a decision of the Supreme Court stating that Afghan refugees have the same rights as Pakistanis. A

The artists said the roundup of Afghan refugees continues following the announcement of eviction of illegal immigrants.

They requested the high court to enforce the UNHCR agreements and arrests of Afghan national should be stopped.

The PHC has been requested to order the government to stop the arrest and forced evacuation of Afghan refugees till the final decision on the petition.

The federal government, provincial government, NADRA and others have been made parties in the petition.