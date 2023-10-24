Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrants in Toshakhana case cancelled

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital on Tuesday cancelled perpetual arrest warrants issued against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case after he surrendered before it.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir suspended the warrants while hearing the case at the judicial complex where strict security measures have been taken for the high-profile appearance.

The former premier was accompanied by his legal team and daughter Maryam Nawaz during his appearance in court.

Qazi Misbah, counsel for the PML-N leader, filed a petition in accountability court against seizure of his client’s property and two others were filed seeking permission to submit surety bonds for bail and appointment of a pleader.

The court allowed the submission of surety bonds worth Rs1 million while summoned arguments on other petitions on November 20.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor did not object to the cancellation of the warrants, saying they must be cancelled to continue the trial in the case.

Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan on October 21 after ending his four years of exile in London. The Islamabad High Court had approved his protective bail till October 24.