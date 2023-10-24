  

Big relief for Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

01:05 PM | 24 Oct, 2023
Big relief for Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference
Source: Facebook.com/PMLN.Lahore.Official

LAHORE – The caretaker government of Punjab has suspended the sentence of former prime minister and PML-N chief in an Al-Azizia reference.

Local media reported that Naqvi led government suspended the sentence using its powers under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code as government holds right to suspend a convict’s sentence.

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir confirmed the development, saying Mr Sharif’s sentence has been suspended by government using its constitutional authority. Mir clarified that incumbent government holds right to suspend sentence but not utterly.

Five years back, an accountability court sentenced Sharif to seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the case. He was also barred from holding any public office for 10-year. 

On the other hand, Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up petitions of PML-N leader for seeking revival of his appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azazia references today.

A division bench was formed to hear petitions of ousted PM, and two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the pleas today.

Nawaz Sharif to surrender before court today as protective bail expires

