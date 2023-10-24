Nawaz Sharif to surrender before court today as protective bail expires

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will appear before Islamabad High Court today as his protective bail expires today.

Sharif, 73, arrived home on a chartered plane, ending a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom as the seasoned politician set to lead the election campaign.

The PML-N leader earlier secured protective bail from Islamabad High Court which expires today.

The three-time prime minister is in Islamabad where he will attend a hearing to have his appeals restored in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases. Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the petition.

He will then appear in the accountability court in the Toshakhana case.

The court agreed to suspend Sharif's warrants to allow him to appear in court. Senior Pakistani politician remained a fugitive since he failed to appear before a court in 2019 following his conviction and a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges.

More to follow...