PTI chief faces six more cases including attack on Army headquarters

ISLAMABAD – The incumbent government has leveled scores of charges against the former prime minister since his ouster from office last year, and the latest in the series are six more cases which includes attack on General Headquarters (GHQ).
As the PTI chairman reiterated his arrest any time soon, the former premier has been nominated in six cases in another development in the investigations of the May 9 violence.
These cases were lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) as investigators are carrying out a detailed probe into the events that occurred in the aftermath of PTI chief’s arrest.
Khan, 70, was named in two cases related to protest and an attack on one of the gates of GHQ. The recent move to include the former premier came in light of statements given by the suspects during high-level probe.
The shock detention of the former prime minister of Pakistan on charges of corruption sparked huge protests and his supporters stormed civil and military installations. Meanwhile, the PTI chief escalated his criticism of establishment and Sharif-led government, accusing them of ordering his arrest.
The outspoken politician has more than 100 cases registered against him, from blasphemy and corruption to terrorism and even sedition.
