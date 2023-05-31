‘Protest outside GHQ is our right’, says Imran Khan amid crackdown on PTI 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said it was the right of people to protest in front of the General Headquarters (GHQ), the headquarters of the Pakistan Army.
The former prime minister stated it during an interview with an international media outlet as his party is facing the heat following the violent protests that had erupted on May 9 following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Hundreds of PTI supporters and leaders have been arrested for attacking the military installation and memorial of martyrs in various cities of the country. Some of them have been handed over to the military for their trial under the Army Act. The party was also hit by back-to-back resignations from the party leaders as Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail and others have parted ways with Mr Khan.
The PTI chief said the Constitution of Pakistan and law allowed people to hold peaceful protests. “It is out right to protest in front of the GHQ,” he said.
Khan said fire incidents occurred at four or five places, including Lahore Corps Commander’s house and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, adding that the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at these locations could easily unearth the facts. “It is simple and straightforward inquiry,” he said while referring to the probe teams formed by the government to investigate the incidents.
If cases against civilians will be tried in military courts, it means the democracy has ended, he said, adding that “semi-martial law” has been imposed in the country.
They just wanted to eliminate the PTI to facilitate Nawaz Sharif, h said, adding that his party did not need electables as it had strong vote bank.
Talking about talks, he said there was no response from the government. “Negotiations are desired by those who want a solution,” he said, adding that elections are the sole solution of the prevailing situation but the government was not in this mood.
He claimed the 10,000 PTI workers had been arrested so far.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
