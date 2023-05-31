‘Protest outside GHQ is our right’, says Imran Khan amid crackdown on PTI 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said it was the right of people to protest in front of the General Headquarters (GHQ), the headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

The former prime minister stated it during an interview with an international media outlet as his party is facing the heat following the violent protests that had erupted on May 9 following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Hundreds of PTI supporters and leaders have been arrested for attacking the military installation and memorial of martyrs in various cities of the country. Some of them have been handed over to the military for their trial under the Army Act. The party was also hit by back-to-back resignations from the party leaders as Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail and others have parted ways with Mr Khan.

The PTI chief said the Constitution of Pakistan and law allowed people to hold peaceful protests. “It is out right to protest in front of the GHQ,” he said.

Khan said fire incidents occurred at four or five places, including Lahore Corps Commander’s house and Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, adding that the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at these locations could easily unearth the facts. “It is simple and straightforward inquiry,” he said while referring to the probe teams formed by the government to investigate the incidents.

If cases against civilians will be tried in military courts, it means the democracy has ended, he said, adding that “semi-martial law” has been imposed in the country.

They just wanted to eliminate the PTI to facilitate Nawaz Sharif, h said, adding that his party did not need electables as it had strong vote bank.

Talking about talks, he said there was no response from the government. “Negotiations are desired by those who want a solution,” he said, adding that elections are the sole solution of the prevailing situation but the government was not in this mood.

He claimed the 10,000 PTI workers had been arrested so far.