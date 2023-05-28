Imran Khan calls for judicial inquiry on May 9 riots, vandalism

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for a judicial inquiry into the riots and acts of vandalism that occurred on May 9. He appealed to the Supreme Court to investigate and identify those responsible for the destruction and arson.

Imran Khan emphasized that it is the responsibility of the courts to conduct a thorough investigation and hold the culprits accountable. He expressed his willingness to cooperate fully and urged the court to punish those responsible for the violence.

Furthermore, Imran Khan highlighted the loss of lives during the riots, with 25 individuals being killed by direct gunfire and numerous others being shot. He questioned why peaceful protests were met with such force and stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into these incidents.

In another statement, Imran Khan expressed his concern over the violation of fundamental rights on a daily basis. He criticised the lack of a judiciary that can protect the rights of the people, urging the judges of the Supreme Court to take a stand and fulfill their duty to safeguard democracy in the face of a perceived “fascist government.”

Imran Khan appealed to the 15 judges of the Supreme Court, speaking on behalf of the nation and the PTI, urging them to recognize the significant role they hold. He expressed his apprehension that the court may be relinquishing its power and compromising its independence in the face of powerful forces, stating that it is crucial for the judges to take a firm stance.

Moreover, Imran Khan claimed that individuals who have chosen to leave the PTI have faced threats and coercion. He called attention to the mistreatment they have endured, including the arrest of their relatives who have no connection to any wrongdoing. Imran Khan expressed his astonishment at the current state of affairs, noting that such incidents were unprecedented in Pakistan.

Imran Khan contended that the events following May 25, 2022, were part of a deliberate plan to undermine democracy. He compared the current state of affairs to the times of General Musharraf and General Zia, emphasizing the negation of democratic principles and the disregard for fundamental rights and the Constitution.

Addressing the freedom of the judiciary during his tenure, Imran Khan asserted that the judiciary was entirely independent and unimpeded during his three and a half years in power. He compared the state of the media then and now, highlighting the stark contrast in the level of criticism his government faced compared to the present situation.

Imran Khan reflected on Pakistan’s political history, stating that half of the nation’s existence has been dominated by military rule, while the other half has been controlled by two prominent families, the Sharifs and the Bhuttos. He alleged that the military’s efforts to depoliticize the population were aimed at inducing apathy among the people towards national affairs.

Highlighting the positive aspect of female participation in politics, Imran Khan expressed pride in the large numbers of women who actively participated in PTI rallies, accompanied by their families. He considered this active participation as an encouraging sign of societal progress.

Imran Khan voiced his conviction that the mistreatment of female PTI workers and supporters was part of a deliberate scheme to depoliticize women in Pakistan. He believed that by subjecting women to injustice and mistreatment, the government aimed to instill fear in their male relatives, discouraging them from engaging in politics. He regarded such exclusion as a grave injustice to half of the population.

Imran Khan lamented the treatment of women in the past year, particularly since May 25, 2022, stating that he had never witnessed such mistreatment in his life.

Lastly, Imran Khan expressed his certainty regarding the mistreatment of PTI women after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.