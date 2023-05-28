Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan calls for judicial inquiry on May 9 riots, vandalism

Web Desk 08:16 PM | 28 May, 2023
Imran Khan calls for judicial inquiry on May 9 riots, vandalism
Source: Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for a judicial inquiry into the riots and acts of vandalism that occurred on May 9. He appealed to the Supreme Court to investigate and identify those responsible for the destruction and arson.

Imran Khan emphasized that it is the responsibility of the courts to conduct a thorough investigation and hold the culprits accountable. He expressed his willingness to cooperate fully and urged the court to punish those responsible for the violence.

Furthermore, Imran Khan highlighted the loss of lives during the riots, with 25 individuals being killed by direct gunfire and numerous others being shot. He questioned why peaceful protests were met with such force and stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into these incidents.

In another statement, Imran Khan expressed his concern over the violation of fundamental rights on a daily basis. He criticised the lack of a judiciary that can protect the rights of the people, urging the judges of the Supreme Court to take a stand and fulfill their duty to safeguard democracy in the face of a perceived “fascist government.”

Imran Khan appealed to the 15 judges of the Supreme Court, speaking on behalf of the nation and the PTI, urging them to recognize the significant role they hold. He expressed his apprehension that the court may be relinquishing its power and compromising its independence in the face of powerful forces, stating that it is crucial for the judges to take a firm stance.

Moreover, Imran Khan claimed that individuals who have chosen to leave the PTI have faced threats and coercion. He called attention to the mistreatment they have endured, including the arrest of their relatives who have no connection to any wrongdoing. Imran Khan expressed his astonishment at the current state of affairs, noting that such incidents were unprecedented in Pakistan.

Imran Khan contended that the events following May 25, 2022, were part of a deliberate plan to undermine democracy. He compared the current state of affairs to the times of General Musharraf and General Zia, emphasizing the negation of democratic principles and the disregard for fundamental rights and the Constitution.

Addressing the freedom of the judiciary during his tenure, Imran Khan asserted that the judiciary was entirely independent and unimpeded during his three and a half years in power. He compared the state of the media then and now, highlighting the stark contrast in the level of criticism his government faced compared to the present situation.

Imran Khan reflected on Pakistan’s political history, stating that half of the nation’s existence has been dominated by military rule, while the other half has been controlled by two prominent families, the Sharifs and the Bhuttos. He alleged that the military’s efforts to depoliticize the population were aimed at inducing apathy among the people towards national affairs.

Highlighting the positive aspect of female participation in politics, Imran Khan expressed pride in the large numbers of women who actively participated in PTI rallies, accompanied by their families. He considered this active participation as an encouraging sign of societal progress.

Imran Khan voiced his conviction that the mistreatment of female PTI workers and supporters was part of a deliberate scheme to depoliticize women in Pakistan. He believed that by subjecting women to injustice and mistreatment, the government aimed to instill fear in their male relatives, discouraging them from engaging in politics. He regarded such exclusion as a grave injustice to half of the population.

Imran Khan lamented the treatment of women in the past year, particularly since May 25, 2022, stating that he had never witnessed such mistreatment in his life.

Lastly, Imran Khan expressed his certainty regarding the mistreatment of PTI women after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.

Imran Khan slams Sanaullah for ‘covering up horror stories’ with ‘staged rape’ claims

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Khawaja Asif says PTI's disintegration result of Imran Khan's 'mistakes'

08:49 PM | 28 May, 2023

Three more PTI leaders quit party over May 9 attacks

06:00 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan slams Sanaullah for ‘covering up horror stories’ with ‘staged rape’ claims

02:58 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan to be tried under Army Act as estranged party members ready to become approvers: report

11:28 AM | 28 May, 2023

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI over May 9 incidents

05:26 PM | 27 May, 2023

Pakistan cancels diplomatic passport of nine PTI leaders amid crackdown on May 9 rioters

01:59 PM | 27 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tobacco causes negative contribution to national economy

01:08 AM | 29 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th May, 2023

09:05 AM | 28 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.20
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 28, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: