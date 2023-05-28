Search

Imran Khan slams Sanaullah for ‘covering up horror stories’ with ‘staged rape’ claims

Web Desk 02:58 PM | 28 May, 2023
LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan comes down hard on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying the PML-N stalwart trying to downplay the horror stories.

Khan, 70, made these remarks as Sanaullah came up with startling revelations in a midnight presser in which he alleged that intelligence officials have intercepted a telephone conversation in which PTI members discussed a gambit to stage a raid and rape at the home of a known party leader.

In his first response after Sanaullah’s presser, the former premier said If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in police custody, this presser from ‘certified criminal’ should remove all such doubts.

PTI chief said the interior minister is trying to cover up and pre-empt the horror stories about to break in the media, as the firebrand politician said women were being mistreated and harassed by the state.

https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1662670089932472324

Systematic campaign started to defame departments

Amid the allegations from both sides, Islamabad police warned that a systematic campaign to defame the departments has been launched.

A tweet shared on Twitter handle said 'Officers of every rank are being targeted so that institutions can be defamed...All women are respectable. But some can be used in this campaign'.

https://twitter.com/ICT_Police/status/1662710705458380800

