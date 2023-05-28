Maulana Fazlur Rehman leaves for Thailand trip

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), embarked on a week-long visit to Thailand on Saturday. The purpose of his visit, as per JUI-F sources, is to engage in organizational activities and meet with scholars in Thailand.

Additionally, it is reported that Maulana Fazl, who also serves as the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), intends to meet with the Pakistani community residing in Thailand during his visit.

Accompanying the JUI-F chief on this foreign trip are said to be Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro and Mufti Abrar, as claimed by the aforementioned sources. It is further stated that Maulana Fazl is expected to return to Pakistan on June 2, concluding his visit to Thailand.

As a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also assumes the role of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief. The PDM is a coalition of opposition parties that have united with the aim of challenging the ruling government and advocating for democratic reforms. Therefore, Maulana Fazl's visit to Thailand could potentially serve as an opportunity to engage with the Pakistani diaspora and garner support for the PDM's objectives.

