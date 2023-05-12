PDM meeting convened today to devise future strategy after Imran’s release

ISLAMABAD – The heads of all political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) convened today to discuss their next steps following the Supreme Court’s decision to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The meeting was called by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the PDM coalition and the Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F). During a late-night news conference following a meeting of the JUI-F’s top leaders on Thursday, Maulana Fazl criticised the Supreme Court’s decision and accused the judiciary of favouring Imran Khan.

He claimed that the PTI chief had been given special treatment and protection by the courts, even though he had been involved in riots and unrest that had caused chaos in the country. Maulana Fazl stated that it was only a matter of time before the Supreme Court intervened on Imran Khan’s behalf.

Maulana Fazl also expressed his frustration with the government’s response to the PTI’s actions, claiming that the PDM had held peaceful protests and demonstrations against the government but had not resorted to violence or damaged public property.

He questioned whether any other person detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been given the same level of VIP treatment and protocol for their court appearances as Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazl reiterated that the PDM would not negotiate with Imran Khan, as he had nothing to offer. He called on all political parties in the PDM coalition to remain united and to work together to achieve their goals.

The meeting of the PDM’s heads of all parties is expected to discuss their next steps in response to the Supreme Court’s decision, as well as their strategy for the upcoming general elections.