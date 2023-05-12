Search

Pakistan

IHC suspends trial of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

12:49 PM | 12 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred a trial court from further proceedings in in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the verdict while hearing the PTI plea seeking the transfer of the Toshakhana case to another court as it has accused Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar “biased”. 

During the hearing, the former premier’s lawyer Khawaja Harris argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not authorised to send an application seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Harris argued that the electoral body defied the law by sending the complaint, adding that it was also filed after lapse of the deadline. 

Harris pleaded the high court to issue a stay order on the proceedings of the Toshakhana case. The IHC accepted the plea the suspended the trail till June 8 while issuing notices to the ECP and other parties. 

Earlier this week, a district and sessions court in the federal capital indicted the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former prime minister was present during the hearing when he declined the charges and refused the sign the documents.

During the previous hearing, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris argued that district election commissioner committed a violation of act by lodging a complaint against the PTI chief.

However, the ECP lawyer, in his counter arguments, said the petition against the former premier was lawful, adding that the PTI was using the delaying tactics. He highlighted that the sessions court was bound to decide the case related to corrupt practices within three months.

At one point, the Imran Khan’s lawyer raised objection that the ECP filed the petition after 120 days of its verdict regarding disqualification of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

After hearing arguments, the judge had reserved its verdict which has now been announced. The court had ordered the PTI chief to appear before him on May 10 for indictment.

Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by the ruling coalition accusing him of not disclosing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his asset declarations. The ECP concluded the case in October last, disqualifying him for being dishonest and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in this regard. 

