Search

World

Reports of an attack on Nawaz Sharif by PTI activist in London turn out to be fake

Web Desk 08:38 PM | 28 May, 2023
Reports of an attack on Nawaz Sharif by PTI activist in London turn out to be fake
Source: Twitter

LONDON – Reports in the Pakistani media about an attack on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a café in Central London on Saturday evening proved to be fake.

Nawaz Sharif was on Bond Street in London with two bodyguards and a driver when the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters and police clashed nearby. 

In order to advocate their rights, the BLM activists arranged a picket.

One of the BLM protesters threw coffee at Nawaz Sharif's car, which was parked nearby, amid a confrontation with the police while they were apprehending an activist. 

The video showed a man being led away by police in a white hazmat suit brandishing signs reading "Black Lives Matter."

After PML-N activist Khurram Butt tweeted that PTI supporters had attacked the former premier, news of the attack on Nawaz Sharif began to spread.

''The vehicle of Mian Nawaz Sharif was attacked this evening by PTI goons. No harm has been done to Nawaz Sharif. Alhamdulillah. The assailant has been detained and is in police custody,'' according to Khurram Butt, who posted images of the car and the man being carried away by police on Twitter.

Khurram Butt later removed his tweet.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Indian man pumps out 2 million litres of water from dam to recover mobile phone

09:29 PM | 27 May, 2023

Afghanistan reports first polio case of 2023

01:26 PM | 13 May, 2023

Gunman who killed 8 in Texas mall turns out be a 'white supremacist, Nazi supporter'

10:42 AM | 9 May, 2023

Putin unharmed as Russian forces repel drone attack on Kremlin

05:35 PM | 3 May, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony in UK

09:46 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Ten Indian policemen killed in Maoist rebels’ attack in Chhattisgarh

09:55 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tobacco causes negative contribution to national economy

01:08 AM | 29 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th May, 2023

09:05 AM | 28 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.20
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 28, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: