Reports of an attack on Nawaz Sharif by PTI activist in London turn out to be fake

LONDON – Reports in the Pakistani media about an attack on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a café in Central London on Saturday evening proved to be fake.

Nawaz Sharif was on Bond Street in London with two bodyguards and a driver when the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters and police clashed nearby.

In order to advocate their rights, the BLM activists arranged a picket.

One of the BLM protesters threw coffee at Nawaz Sharif's car, which was parked nearby, amid a confrontation with the police while they were apprehending an activist.

The video showed a man being led away by police in a white hazmat suit brandishing signs reading "Black Lives Matter."

After PML-N activist Khurram Butt tweeted that PTI supporters had attacked the former premier, news of the attack on Nawaz Sharif began to spread.

''The vehicle of Mian Nawaz Sharif was attacked this evening by PTI goons. No harm has been done to Nawaz Sharif. Alhamdulillah. The assailant has been detained and is in police custody,'' according to Khurram Butt, who posted images of the car and the man being carried away by police on Twitter.

Khurram Butt later removed his tweet.