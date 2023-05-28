EgyptAir's aircraft blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH - In what could be a catastrophic incident early Sunday, an EgyptAir jetliner successfully made a safe landing at its destination in Saudi Arabia, following a tire burst, according to the country's national carrier.
Flight MS643, originating from Cairo International Airport, departed in the early hours; however, during its landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah city, one of the Boeing 738's tires experienced a burst, as stated in an official press release by EgyptAir.
Despite the tire blowout, the skilled pilot managed to execute a safe landing on the runway, ensuring the well-being of all passengers onboard. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported among the passengers who disembarked the aircraft, as confirmed by the airline's statement.
At present, EgyptAir has not provided further details regarding the cause of the tire issue. However, an examination and maintenance procedure is currently underway to ascertain the root cause and rectify any potential threats related to the plane's condition.
Tire bursts or failures in airplanes can be attributed to multiple factors including wear and tear as over time, continuous use and landing impact can lead to tire wear and deterioration.
Moreover, foreign objects such as debris, rocks, or metal fragments on the runway can pose a risk to aircraft tires as well. When an airplane rolls over such objects during takeoff or landing, they can cause tire damage or even tire bursts.
Another reason could be overloading as exceeding the maximum weight limits for an aircraft can increase the likelihood of a tire burst during landing or while taxiing.
Besides, incorrect tire pressure, manufacturing defects and extreme environmental conditions can accelerate tire wear and potentially lead to failures.
It bears mentioning that these are general factors, and each incident requires a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause as in the case of Egypt Air's incident
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
