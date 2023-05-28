EgyptAir's aircraft blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH - In what could be a catastrophic incident early Sunday, an EgyptAir jetliner successfully made a safe landing at its destination in Saudi Arabia, following a tire burst, according to the country's national carrier.

Flight MS643, originating from Cairo International Airport, departed in the early hours; however, during its landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah city, one of the Boeing 738's tires experienced a burst, as stated in an official press release by EgyptAir.

Despite the tire blowout, the skilled pilot managed to execute a safe landing on the runway, ensuring the well-being of all passengers onboard. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported among the passengers who disembarked the aircraft, as confirmed by the airline's statement.

At present, EgyptAir has not provided further details regarding the cause of the tire issue. However, an examination and maintenance procedure is currently underway to ascertain the root cause and rectify any potential threats related to the plane's condition.

Tire bursts or failures in airplanes can be attributed to multiple factors including wear and tear as over time, continuous use and landing impact can lead to tire wear and deterioration.

Moreover, foreign objects such as debris, rocks, or metal fragments on the runway can pose a risk to aircraft tires as well. When an airplane rolls over such objects during takeoff or landing, they can cause tire damage or even tire bursts.

Another reason could be overloading as exceeding the maximum weight limits for an aircraft can increase the likelihood of a tire burst during landing or while taxiing.

Besides, incorrect tire pressure, manufacturing defects and extreme environmental conditions can accelerate tire wear and potentially lead to failures.

It bears mentioning that these are general factors, and each incident requires a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause as in the case of Egypt Air's incident