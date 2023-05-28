Khawaja Asif says PTI's disintegration result of Imran Khan's 'mistakes'

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were leaving the party because they could not sustain the weight of Imran Khan's "mistakes".

Asif asserted that Khan had destroyed the nation's economy and was now attempting to weaken it defensively. He said in reference to the May 9 violence: "They have attacked the country."

Khwaja Asif said that "more people will leave it [PTI]".

Asif poked fun at Imran Khan by saying that he should give names of more members of the negotiations team in case some of them decide to leave the party.