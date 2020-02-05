Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Wednesday) to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations (UN) resolutions.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

In the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Message of Foreign Minister:

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the international community must do more to support the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in this time of trial and tribulation.

He said each additional second on the lockdown clock is a burden on the world’s collective conscience.

The Foreign Minister said the international community must act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris and urge India to allow the UN Fact Finding Mission to occupied Kashmir to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there.

A Memorandum would be presented to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan at 10.30am today to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan would be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Parliamentarians, female anchorpersons, and women and children from all walks of life will assemble near Serena Hotel, the Radio Pakistan reported.

They would walk in the form is a human chain, towards Serena hotel to present the Momorandum to the UN Resident Coordinator.