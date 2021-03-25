LIVE: Pakistan Day parade underway in capital

ISLAMABAD – The joint Services parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations is currently underway in the federal capital on Thursday.

The contingents of the three Armed Forces and other security forces are conducting marches and aerobatic maneuvers.

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, and other distinguished guests are attending the ceremony.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="tl" dir="ltr">Pakistan Day Parade - March 2021 <a href="https://t.co/3xZFDECpOH">https://t.co/3xZFDECpOH</a></p>— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialDGISPR/status/1374914302960893953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The ceremony kicked off with the fly past of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy fighter jets, led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, which saluted President Alvi.

Fighter aircraft F-16, JF 17, Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion, and ATR aircraft formation participated in the flypast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not attending the event as he is in self-quarantine at his residence after testing positive for Covid-19.

As per notifications of Deputy Commissioners Islamabad and Rawalpindi, there is a local holiday in both cities in connection with the joint military parade.

The traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to zero points between is also suspended by 2 pm in the afternoon. Alternate routes have specified to facilitate traffic flow.

On Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said the Pakistan Day Parade – held every year on March 23 to mark the day when Pakistan Resolution was passed, was rescheduled due to ongoing inclement weather and rain showers forecast for the next two days, the parade has been delayed to March 25.

Authorities have limited the participants for the parade and they had been strictly directed to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Face masks have been made mandatory for all participants attending the Pakistan Day parade. All of the attendants would undergo temperature checks while it has been directed to staff to ensure the presence of hand sanitizers, masks, and distance between the sitting area.