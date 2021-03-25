Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 March 2021
08:30 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,200 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,910 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 84,250 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 97,530 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Karachi
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Quetta
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Attock
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Multan
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 107,200
|PKR 1,465
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-25-Updated ...09:50 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Covid19: Pakistan reports 3,301 new cases, 30 deaths in 24 hours09:10 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 March 202108:30 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
- LIVE: Pakistan Day parade underway in capital08:00 AM | 25 Mar, 2021
- FIA unearths mega financial scam by Pakistan sugar mafia ahead of ...11:16 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
WWF-Pakistan welcomes Ushna Shah as goodwill ambassador
11:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine10:14 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Hania Aamir’s viral dance video leaves fans awestruck08:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Emraan Hashmi reveals family background on 42nd birthday07:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021