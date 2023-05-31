Search

Audio leaks: IHC restricts parliamentary committee to proceed against former CJP's son

Court directs government to reveal elements responsible for audios recording

Web Desk 01:15 PM | 31 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday restricted the parliamentary committee from proceedings against Najam Saqib in a matter related to an audio leak.

Justice Babar Sattar of Islamabad High Court issued orders while hearing a petition filed by the son of former chief justice Saqib Nisar against the constitution of the committee.

In the petition, the son of the country’s former top judge maintained that Secretary National Assembly summoned his father in person before the committee, and the notice was sent without a meeting of the parliamentary committee. He, therefore, urged the court to declare the committee unlawful.

During today’s hearing, the IHC judge revoked the audio leaks commission probing the matter.

The court also directed the federal government to apprise it about the elements behind these leaked audios. Justice Sattar asked who records these audio conversations?

Advocate Latif Khosa, who represented Najam Saqib, said there is no relevant ministry in this matter, saying it's better to wait for government's response.

