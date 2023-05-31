Sindh launches drive to remove CNG kits from school vans 

KARACHI – The Sindh government has ordered the removal of compressed natural gas (CNG) kits from school vans across the province as part of its security measures.

The decision of the provincial government was announced by Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday in a press conference. He said a special force will be formed under the transport department to ensure the implementation of the orders.

He said the government has already imposed a ban on the installation of CNG kits in school vans. He said the kits will also be removed from coasters operating across Sindh.

It has also been decided that a crackdown will be launched against all illegal bus stands across the province, the minister said, adding that strict action will be taken against those involved in the menace.

Memon said he has instructed Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput to convey it to all relevant divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against the operators of illegal bus stands.

The minister said it had been decided to initiate the process of registering FIRs against the operators of the illegal bus stands.