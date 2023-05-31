Search

Pakistan

Sindh launches drive to remove CNG kits from school vans 

02:12 PM | 31 May, 2023
Sindh launches drive to remove CNG kits from school vans 
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – The Sindh government has ordered the removal of compressed natural gas (CNG) kits from school vans across the province as part of its security measures.

The decision of the provincial government was announced by Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday in a press conference. He said a special force will be formed under the transport department to ensure the implementation of the orders. 

He said the government has already imposed a ban on the installation of CNG kits in school vans. He said the kits will also be removed from coasters operating across Sindh. 

It has also been decided that a crackdown will be launched against all illegal bus stands across the province, the minister said, adding that strict action will be taken against those involved in the menace. 

Memon said he has instructed Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput to convey it to all relevant divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against the operators of illegal bus stands. 

The minister said it had been decided to initiate the process of registering FIRs against the operators of the illegal bus stands. 

Explosion during CNG filling process kills woman in Peshawar

Pakistan

Four children killed in rain-related incidents in Sindh

10:28 PM | 30 May, 2023

Watch: Sindh MPA's son, friends beat women in lift in a Karachi residencial area

08:58 PM | 27 May, 2023

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI over May 9 incidents

05:26 PM | 27 May, 2023

School principal booked for harassing minor girl student in Bhakkar

10:46 AM | 27 May, 2023

Student dies due to heatstroke during Sindh board exam

03:45 PM | 24 May, 2023

Sindh announces intermediate exams schedule for Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas

11:33 AM | 24 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sindh launches drive to remove CNG kits from school vans 

02:12 PM | 31 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31st May, 2023

09:03 AM | 31 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar amid ongoing talks with IMF

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.

As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.

In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 31 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Karachi PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Islamabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Peshawar PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Quetta PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Sialkot PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Attock PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Gujranwala PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Jehlum PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Multan PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Bahawalpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Gujrat PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Nawabshah PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Chakwal PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Hyderabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Nowshehra PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Sargodha PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Faisalabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Mirpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: