AI-generated pictures show what music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan would look like in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the art world, showing surprising possibilities and reimagining traditional artistic processes.
Several artists have used their creative minds and skills to create powerful images and even those which were once imagined by people. As people get their hands on what politicians and industrialists would look like, a Pakistani artist has created magic with pictures of late maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
With AI-powered style transfer algorithms, AI transformed the legendary musician into a man who can be seen donning traditional and Western attires.
“Gorakh Dhanda feat. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving his debut in 2023 with Stable Diffusion and a lil bit of AI magic,” the artists wrote on photo sharing application.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)
The pictures soon went viral, as people were stunned to see the results.
Earlier, an artist turned top politicians and industrialists like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Muskesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos into 'slumdog billionaires.'
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.