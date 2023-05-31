Search

LifestyleViralTechnology

AI-generated pictures show what music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan would look like in 2023

Web Desk 02:14 PM | 31 May, 2023
AI-generated pictures show what music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan would look like in 2023
Source: daaawar/Instagram

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the art world, showing surprising possibilities and reimagining traditional artistic processes.

Several artists have used their creative minds and skills to create powerful images and even those which were once imagined by people. As people get their hands on what politicians and industrialists would look like, a Pakistani artist has created magic with pictures of late maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

With AI-powered style transfer algorithms, AI transformed the legendary musician into a man who can be seen donning traditional and Western attires.

“Gorakh Dhanda feat. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving his debut in 2023 with Stable Diffusion and a lil bit of AI magic,” the artists wrote on photo sharing application.

The pictures soon went viral, as people were stunned to see the results.

Earlier, an artist turned top politicians and industrialists like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Muskesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos into 'slumdog billionaires.'

Politicians as rock stars: AI artist takes the internet by storm with latest creation

Have to say something? Tell us in comments section.
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Wahaj Ali and Mehwish Hayat shine in BTS pictures of upcoming drama

06:49 PM | 31 May, 2023

TikToker Shahtaj Khan comes under fire over viral nude photoshoot

11:06 AM | 31 May, 2023

Here’s how to apply for Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

10:32 AM | 31 May, 2023

Saboor Aly stuns the audience in latest pictures

04:05 PM | 31 May, 2023

Maya Ali mocks Maryam Nawaz in new viral video

12:45 PM | 31 May, 2023

Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan set dance floor on fire at Shazi’s wedding

11:40 AM | 31 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Activists, journalists join hands to safeguard youth from smoking

01:42 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31st May, 2023

09:03 AM | 31 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar amid ongoing talks with IMF

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.

As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.

In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 31 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Karachi PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Islamabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Peshawar PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Quetta PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Sialkot PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Attock PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Gujranwala PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Jehlum PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Multan PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Bahawalpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Gujrat PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Nawabshah PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Chakwal PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Hyderabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Nowshehra PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Sargodha PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Faisalabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
Mirpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: