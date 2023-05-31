AI-generated pictures show what music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan would look like in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the art world, showing surprising possibilities and reimagining traditional artistic processes.

Several artists have used their creative minds and skills to create powerful images and even those which were once imagined by people. As people get their hands on what politicians and industrialists would look like, a Pakistani artist has created magic with pictures of late maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

With AI-powered style transfer algorithms, AI transformed the legendary musician into a man who can be seen donning traditional and Western attires.

“Gorakh Dhanda feat. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving his debut in 2023 with Stable Diffusion and a lil bit of AI magic,” the artists wrote on photo sharing application.

The pictures soon went viral, as people were stunned to see the results.

Earlier, an artist turned top politicians and industrialists like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Muskesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos into 'slumdog billionaires.'

