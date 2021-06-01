China reports world's first case of human infection with H10N3 bird flu
Web Desk
12:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
China reports world's first case of human infection with H10N3 bird flu
Share

BEIJING – China has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus H10N3 being passed to humans from birds, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said Tuesday.

Outbreaks of the other strains of bird flu have been reported in parts of the world including Russia, Europe, some Middle East, and North African countries but only in poultry.

In the first case in an East Asian country, a 41-year-old resident of the city of Zhenjiang was hospitalized after developing a fever and other symptoms. The man has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu.

He was diagnosed with H10N3 avian influenza virus on May 28 however further details about the event are not yet disclosed by the Chinese authorities.

China’s Health commission however stated that H10N3 is a low pathogenic strain of the influenza virus in poultry and the risk of it spreading on a large scale is very low.

China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus ... 01:56 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

BEIJING - Experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive in China this week for a long-anticipated ...

Meanwhile, the man who contracted the virus was said to be stable and ready to go home from the medical facility. Experts also added that his close contacts had not found any other cases.

China is the host country for many different strains of avian influenza. There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people in 2016.

WHO says coronavirus likely transmitted from bats ... 04:32 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

The World Health Organisation (WHO) carried out a joint study with China to identify the origins of COVID-19 and in the ...

More From This Category
Woman gang-raped by 25 men after being lured by ...
01:16 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Babar Azam gets 'engaged to cousin'
11:44 AM | 1 Jun, 2021
China allows couples to have three children amid ...
08:31 PM | 31 May, 2021
Chinese mountaineer becomes first ...
04:25 PM | 31 May, 2021
12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival ends ...
02:02 PM | 31 May, 2021
Disturbing video emerges of Covid patient's dead ...
12:26 PM | 31 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
ISPR set to launch Pakistan's biggest military reality show (VIDEO)
06:25 PM | 31 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr