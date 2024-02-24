Election Commission shares latest party positions for National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has shared latest party position in the National Assembly after the elections and seat adjustments.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N turns out to be leading party with 75 general seats. 9 independent candidates rallied party support, and the tally stands at 84.

Bilawal led PPP got 54 general seats in NA, without any independent candidates aligning with them.

Out of 99 independents, 81 joined Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) under PTI's gambit, while eight members remain unaffiliated with any party so far.

MQM-Pakistan secured 17 seats in lower house of parliament, JUI-F amassed support of 6 members, PML-Q clinched 3 seats, and with the support of one independent member, they got total 4 seats.

Other members are from Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, Muslim League Zia, Pashtun Khawa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), and National Party.