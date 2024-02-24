Election Commission shares latest party positions for National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has shared latest party position in the National Assembly after the elections and seat adjustments.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N turns out to be leading party with 75 general seats. 9 independent candidates rallied party support, and the tally stands at 84.
Bilawal led PPP got 54 general seats in NA, without any independent candidates aligning with them.
Out of 99 independents, 81 joined Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) under PTI's gambit, while eight members remain unaffiliated with any party so far.
MQM-Pakistan secured 17 seats in lower house of parliament, JUI-F amassed support of 6 members, PML-Q clinched 3 seats, and with the support of one independent member, they got total 4 seats.
Other members are from Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, Muslim League Zia, Pashtun Khawa Milli Awami Party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), and National Party.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
