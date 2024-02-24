Iran congratulates Pakistan on successful general election

ISLAMABAD – Iran has felicitated Pakistan on successful holding of the general election.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian extended felicitations to neighboring country for the successful conduct in a telephonic conversation with Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Iranian top diplomat stressed the importance of Islamabad and Tehran implementing recent security agreements to amplify efforts against terrorism.

Both sides further shared views on mutual relations and ongoing regional developments.

Dr Abdollahian further commended electoral procedures and expressed confidence in the establishment of a new government and parliament. He further anticipated Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's upcoming visit to Islamabad, emphasizing Tehran's ties with Pakistan.

FM Jilani appreciated Iran's proposal to hold an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

This meeting intends to discuss the critical situation in Gaza and the West Bank, denouncing Israel's aggressive actions against the oppressed Palestinian population.



This was first interaction between Pak-Iran authorities after Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Islamabad following cross-border attacks.