Iran congratulates Pakistan on successful general election

ISLAMABAD – Iran has felicitated Pakistan on successful holding of the general election.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian extended felicitations to neighboring country for the successful conduct in a telephonic conversation with Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.
Iranian top diplomat stressed the importance of Islamabad and Tehran implementing recent security agreements to amplify efforts against terrorism.
Both sides further shared views on mutual relations and ongoing regional developments.
Dr Abdollahian further commended electoral procedures and expressed confidence in the establishment of a new government and parliament. He further anticipated Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's upcoming visit to Islamabad, emphasizing Tehran's ties with Pakistan.
FM Jilani appreciated Iran's proposal to hold an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.
This meeting intends to discuss the critical situation in Gaza and the West Bank, denouncing Israel's aggressive actions against the oppressed Palestinian population.
This was first interaction between Pak-Iran authorities after Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Islamabad following cross-border attacks.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
