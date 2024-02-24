Shazia Manzoor loses cool, 'slaps comedian for silly joke' on TV show ...

Pakistani versatile singer Shazia Manzoor is known for her rich and vibrant voice as she remains a key figure in Punjabi folk and Sufi poetry.

The melody queen enthralled millions in Pakistan and across the world with her soulful on-stage performances.

Lately, Shazia appeared in a public show where she slapped comedian Shery Nanha after being irked over a joke about Honey Moon.

In the promo video, Shazia appears upset as she Shery a lesson, saying she let him go in the past but is no longer willing to tolerate below-the-belt jokes. Amid her anger, the comedian appears apologetic throughout the video.

The video sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans regret Shazia's fuming behavior while others claim that TV show crew did a publicity stunt for ratings.