Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 9 Live Streaming

24 Feb, 2024
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) continues unabated and fans will witness another clash between rival teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium. 

As the action in the country's flagship cricket league unfolds, the excitement of the fans continues to increase as they search online channels to watch PSL fixtures. 

The game between Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

PSL 9 Live Streaming on Web

Tamasha (free) Live Streaming Link
Tapmad TV (paid) Live Streaming Link

PSL 9, Match 10: Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings in high octane game today

