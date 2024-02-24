Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) continues unabated and fans will witness another clash between rival teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium.
As the action in the country's flagship cricket league unfolds, the excitement of the fans continues to increase as they search online channels to watch PSL fixtures.
The game between Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.
For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Tamasha
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Snack Video
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|tapmad
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|myco
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
PSL 9 Live Streaming on Web
|Tamasha (free)
|Live Streaming Link
|Tapmad TV (paid)
|Live Streaming Link
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.