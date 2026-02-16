Karachi Weather Update: PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorm from Feb 17

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country today (16th February).

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mustung, Bar Khan, Sibbi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Gawadar, Awaran, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara and Lasbella from 16th (evening/night) to 17th February with occasional gaps.

While in Dadu, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Shukur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Khairpur from 17th February. Gusty/dust-raising winds also likely during the period.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Waziristan, Bannu, D.I Khan and Kurram on 16th night & 17th February.

Light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty/dust-raising winds is also expected at isolated places in D.G Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur and surroundings on 17th February.

Hailstorm is also expected in north Balochistan, DI Khan and D.G Khan during the forecast period.