PSL 9, Match 10: Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings in high octane game today

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League season nine PSL9 continues with full swing and fans will see power-packed action between rival teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars today on Saturday.

Kings will face Qalandars in the provincial capital Lahore during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, and the match will start at 7:00 pm.

Lahore Qalandars remains at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a game in season 9, having lost to Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings make a comeback after their first loss, securing a comfortable win against Peshawar Zalmi.

If you look back at PSL history, Karachi Kings are in a commanding position with a 4-7 record in the last five years.

After a murky start, Lahore Qalandars eye to recover after the recent loss against Multan Sultans.

In previous matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, batters managed to score big. The pitch offers early assistance to bowlers, especially pacers with the new ball.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (C), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi