PSL 9, Match 10: Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings in high octane game today

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League season nine PSL9 continues with full swing and fans will see power-packed action between rival teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars today on Saturday.
Kings will face Qalandars in the provincial capital Lahore during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, and the match will start at 7:00 pm.
Lahore Qalandars remains at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a game in season 9, having lost to Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Islamabad United.
Karachi Kings make a comeback after their first loss, securing a comfortable win against Peshawar Zalmi.
If you look back at PSL history, Karachi Kings are in a commanding position with a 4-7 record in the last five years.
After a murky start, Lahore Qalandars eye to recover after the recent loss against Multan Sultans.
In previous matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, batters managed to score big. The pitch offers early assistance to bowlers, especially pacers with the new ball.
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (C), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
