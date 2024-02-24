Naked man assaulted by rescuers in Pakistan; See viral video here

Rescue personnel managed to successfully save a man from an electric pole, but their unconventional rescue approach has everyone talking.

A clip is doing rounds online, showing a naked man - who appears to be mentally unsound - climbing an electric poll. A group of men can be seen chasing him during resuce.

The exact location of the incident is yet to be identified but it managed to get everyone's attention. Rescuers in the clip can be seen throwing punches and kicks while taking him down as the crowd cheers.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2024-02-24/naked-man-assaulted-by-rescuers-in-new-viral-video-1708759655-3427.mp4