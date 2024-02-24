Sindh to get two holidays in schools, colleges

KARACHI – The government in Sindh has announced a public holiday for all educational institutions on February 26 on occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

Added with Sunday, schools and college students in the southeastern region will get two holidays together.

A notification issued by Sindh Education Department said "In pursuance of the decision of the Steering Committee meeting all the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the College Education Department shall remain closed on Monday (February 26, 2024) on account of Shab-e-Baraat".

Followers in Pakistan and parts of the world will observe Shab-e-Barat on Sunday night and Monday.

Muslims believe that Allah determines the destiny of all people for the upcoming year, including their life, death, sustenance, and fortune.