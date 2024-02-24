Election of Punjab Assembly speaker, deputy speaker today

The election for speaker and deputy speaker seats in Punjab assembly is set to be held today on Saturday.

A session of local legislature in the provincial capital has been convened at 4pm, with outgiong Speaker Sibtain Khan presiding over proceedings.



The election will be held through secret balloting, with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Malik Ahmed and Sunni Ittehad Council’s Ahmed Khan contesting for speaker slot. Zaheer Iqbal would be up against Moin Riaz for the deputy speaker position.

On Friday, 313 members of provincial assembly took oath administered by Speaker Sibtain Khan.

The maiden session of the new assembly started more than two hours later than planned due to the delayed arrival of the speaker.

