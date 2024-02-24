Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm, snowfall to lash parts of KP 

PESHAWAR – Pakistan is set to receive wet spell with the country's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa brace for showers and thunderstorms.

Peshawar Rain update

As per the advisory shared by Met Office, rain-wind, and thunderstorm (light snowfall over hills) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Balakot, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and surrounding.

In the provincial capital Peshawar, the weather will remain dry and cold over the weekend.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 18°C, while the mercuriy is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 20 percent in the city. Winds blew at 6-7km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 99, which is Moderate.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

A shallow westerly trough is present over northern parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan on 25th (night) and may grip upper parts of the country on 26th February.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -17, Kalam -12, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis, Hunza -05, Gilgit, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -04.