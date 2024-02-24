Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm, snowfall to lash parts of KP 

PESHAWAR – Pakistan is set to receive wet spell with the country's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa brace for showers and thunderstorms.
As per the advisory shared by Met Office, rain-wind, and thunderstorm (light snowfall over hills) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Balakot, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and surrounding.
In the provincial capital Peshawar, the weather will remain dry and cold over the weekend.
The mercury of Peshawar was recorded at 18°C, while the mercuriy is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 20 percent in the city. Winds blew at 6-7km/h.
Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 99, which is Moderate.
Pakistan's Weather Outlook
A shallow westerly trough is present over northern parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan on 25th (night) and may grip upper parts of the country on 26th February.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)
Leh -17, Kalam -12, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis, Hunza -05, Gilgit, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -04.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.