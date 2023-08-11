Search

Pakistan

Governor Kamran Tessori signs summary for Sindh assembly dissolution

Web Desk 11:56 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
Governor Kamran Tessori signs summary for Sindh assembly dissolution
Source: Twitter

The Sindh Assembly was dissolved after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the dissolution summary forwarded by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Around 8:30pm, the chief minister reached Governor's House with the summary and handed it over to him after a brief meeting. The Sindh Law department issued a notification in this regard.

The Sindh Assembly remained in session for four years, 11 months and 29 days. In his farewell address, Shah felicitated the assembly members on completion of term. He stated that Sindh Assembly is a historic assembly and the speaker has to come from jail to chair the session.

The outgoing CM also recalled how well the provincial government handled the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that their performance was better than many developed countries. He noted that the province has been greatly affected by floods and the provincial government stepped up to help the victims without relying on the federal government.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

