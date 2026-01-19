Latest

Pakistan

Punjab Transport Company Internship 2026: Apply online

By News Desk
12:13 pm | Jan 19, 2026
Punjab Transport Company Internship 2026 Apply Online
LAHORE — Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has officially opened applications for its 2026 Paid Internship Program. Aimed at empowering youth and providing professional exposure, the program offers a substantial stipend and hands-on experience in the public transport sector.

Eligible graduates and current students are invited to apply for various positions within the organization for a duration of two months.

Punjab Transport Company Internship

  • Stipend: Rs. 50,000/-

  • Duration: 2 Months

  • Application Deadline: 28 January 2026

Available Departments

The internships are being offered across five core functional areas:

  1. Information Technology

  2. Operations & Planning

  3. Finance & Accounts

  4. Engineering & Infrastructure (Civil)

  5. Marketing & Communication

Who can apply

  • Graduates: Must hold a Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) from an HEC-recognized institute in a relevant field.

  • Current Students: Students currently enrolled in relevant degree programs are also eligible, provided they submit a reference letter from their university.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application along with an updated Resume / CV to the following email address:

careers@ptc.gop.pk

This internship is purely temporary and does not confer any right to regular employment within the PTC.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for further processing. PTC reserves the right to accept or reject any application without assigning a reason.

For further information, applicants can visit the official website at www.ptc.punjab.gov.pk or contact the helpline at +92-42-111-582-111.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now