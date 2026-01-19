LAHORE — Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has officially opened applications for its 2026 Paid Internship Program. Aimed at empowering youth and providing professional exposure, the program offers a substantial stipend and hands-on experience in the public transport sector.
Punjab Transport Company Internship 2026: Apply online
By News Desk
12:13 pm | Jan 19, 2026
