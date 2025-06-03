Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced in AJK

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has officially declared a four-day public holiday in observance of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the most significant Islamic festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the Eid holidays in AJK will commence on Thursday, June 6, and will continue through Sunday, June 9. Government offices and public institutions will remain closed during this period to allow citizens to celebrate the religious occasion with their families and communities.