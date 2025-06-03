Powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye, dozens injured

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck southwestern Türkiye on Tuesday, leaving dozens injured and triggering widespread panic among residents.

According to international media reports, the tremors were strongly felt in the Marmaris region, where people rushed out of buildings and onto the streets in search of safety.

The quake, which occurred with considerable intensity, reportedly injured around 70 people, including a 14-year-old girl. Türkiye’s Interior Minister stated on social media that some of the injured sustained harm while jumping from heights in an attempt to save themselves during the tremors.

Despite the chaos, officials have confirmed that no significant structural damage to residential buildings has been reported so far. Emergency services responded swiftly, and rescue operations were launched in the affected areas.

The seismic activity is the latest in a series of tremors that have impacted Türkiye in recent months. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged citizens to remain calm and follow safety protocols.