TikToker Sana Yousaf’s last video goes viral

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old TikToker and social media influencer from Chitral, has been tragically killed in Islamabad. Her final social media post, featuring birthday photos and videos, has gone viral following the shocking incident.

According to her mother, a young man entered their home around 5 PM and shot Sana twice in the chest before fleeing the scene. Islamabad police apprehended the suspect within 20 hours from Faisalabad.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, revealed in a press conference that the suspect, 22-year-old Umar, wanted to befriend Sana. After repeated rejection of his advances, he took the extreme step and murdered her.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media. Users and followers of Sana Yousaf are demanding the harshest punishment for the killer and justice for her grieving family.